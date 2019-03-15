Valvoline (VVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,655. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $55,815.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $110,934 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valvoline by 48,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

