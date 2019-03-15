Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in EQT by 46.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in EQT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EQT by 1,201.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in EQT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 840,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 70,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,553. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. EQT Co. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other EQT news, EVP Donald M. Jenkins acquired 5,750 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $111,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,189.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 16,800 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $320,208.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,464.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,670 shares of company stock worth $740,668. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (EQT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/van-eck-associates-corp-decreases-holdings-in-eqt-co-eqt.html.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.