Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $139.27.

