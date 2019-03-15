Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,012,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO opened at $141.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $165.03.

