Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The offshore driller reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 411.39% and a negative net margin of 51.92%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. Vantage Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

