Vapotherm (VAPO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.