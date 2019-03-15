venBio Select Advisor LLC Increases Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,087 shares during the period. Zogenix accounts for about 4.3% of venBio Select Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. venBio Select Advisor LLC owned about 4.71% of Zogenix worth $72,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zogenix by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zogenix by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,948. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,064,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $581,174.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $10,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,096 shares of company stock worth $6,575,536. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/venbio-select-advisor-llc-increases-stake-in-zogenix-inc-zgnx.html.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.