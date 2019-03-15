Vera Bradley (VRA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.67 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $14.01 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $283,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $117,910.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vera Bradley (VRA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/vera-bradley-vra-releases-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.