Veracyte (VCYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,865,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 565,821 shares.The stock last traded at $21.66 and had previously closed at $21.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.
The stock has a market cap of $864.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,109.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $389,895.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,886.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,651 shares of company stock worth $18,042,585 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veracyte by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Veracyte by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.