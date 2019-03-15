Verastem (VSTM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 43,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,497. Verastem has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 539,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 2,376.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,197,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Verastem by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

