Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Matt Davidson Sells 25,045 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 25,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $289,269.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Matt Davidson sold 20,558 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $240,939.76.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Matt Davidson sold 25,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $321,841.80.

On Thursday, February 28th, Matt Davidson sold 14,305 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $161,074.30.

On Monday, February 25th, Matt Davidson sold 13,071 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $144,434.55.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Matt Davidson sold 13,544 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $153,453.52.

On Thursday, February 14th, Matt Davidson sold 13,191 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $163,040.76.

On Monday, February 11th, Matt Davidson sold 13,057 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $176,661.21.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Matt Davidson sold 15,859 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $205,056.87.

On Friday, February 1st, Matt Davidson sold 10,298 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $123,061.10.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Matt Davidson sold 10,220 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $111,806.80.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.23.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

