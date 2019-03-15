VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,093. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 162.32, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

