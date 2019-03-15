Vicor Corp (VICR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,666. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/vicor-corp-vicr-shares-sold-by-van-eck-associates-corp.html.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.