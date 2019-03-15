Viewray Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,337 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,094% compared to the typical volume of 122 call options.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Viewray has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Viewray by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viewray by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

