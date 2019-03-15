Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 27,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 35,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 518,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,407,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $301.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

