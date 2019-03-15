Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $116.03 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

