Visa (V) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.23.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

