Vistra Energy (VST) & Fortis (FTS) Critical Comparison

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vistra Energy does not pay a dividend. Fortis pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortis has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vistra Energy and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Fortis 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vistra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Fortis has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than Vistra Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistra Energy and Fortis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy $9.14 billion 1.36 -$54.00 million ($0.02) -1,277.50 Fortis $6.44 billion 2.44 $899.56 million $1.91 19.16

Fortis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra Energy. Vistra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy -0.59% 4.00% 1.32% Fortis 13.13% 6.43% 2.06%

Summary

Fortis beats Vistra Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,008,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 556,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 266,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 80,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 66,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 44,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

