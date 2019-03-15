Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

VSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

NYSE VSI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 1,364,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,695. Vitamin Shoppe has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

