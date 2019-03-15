Vivian Yang Sells 7,689 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Vivian Yang sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $1,570,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,150,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTD opened at $208.23 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.86. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,770.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,358,000 after acquiring an additional 718,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,239,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,890,000 after acquiring an additional 643,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,226,000 after acquiring an additional 460,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

