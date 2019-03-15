VMware, Inc. (VMW) Stake Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VMware by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 10,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 11,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $2,386,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $948,965.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,921 shares of company stock worth $23,111,768. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VMware from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.61.

NYSE:VMW opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $117.61 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/vmware-inc-vmw-stake-raised-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.