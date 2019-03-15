VolitionRX (VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VNRX stock remained flat at $$2.97 during midday trading on Friday. 35,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,471. VolitionRX has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

