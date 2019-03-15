Vossloh (VOS) PT Set at €45.00 by Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.11 ($50.13).

Shares of VOS opened at €41.25 ($47.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €38.90 ($45.23) and a 1 year high of €50.40 ($58.60).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

