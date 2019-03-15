vSportCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,546.00 (VSC)

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One vSportCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BCEX. During the last week, vSportCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. vSportCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,546.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00442891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00088266 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003360 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About vSportCoin

vSportCoin is a token. vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. vSportCoin’s official website is vsport.io. vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io.

Buying and Selling vSportCoin

vSportCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSportCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSportCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

