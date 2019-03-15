W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 3,441 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 214,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Bank of America by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,053,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,233,000 after purchasing an additional 739,000 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,407,488. The stock has a market cap of $301.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

