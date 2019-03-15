WA Space Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. WA Space has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WA Space has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. One WA Space coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00379280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.01779878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00238995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00002412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004948 BTC.

About WA Space

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

WA Space Coin Trading

WA Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

