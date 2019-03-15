WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $976.43 Million

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report sales of $976.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.80 million. WABCO reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in WABCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in WABCO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in WABCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in WABCO by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

WBC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,001,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WABCO has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

WABCO announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.