Wabi Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wabi token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00385910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.01712272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00236778 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002802 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005034 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io. The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken.

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

