Wagerr Price Down 0.9% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $19,563.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003898 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 201,456,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,077,317 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

