Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Wageworks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Atairos Group Inc. bought a new position in Wageworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wageworks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wageworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wageworks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

WAGE stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Wageworks Inc has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

