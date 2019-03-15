Wageworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WAGE)

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,424 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,067% compared to the average volume of 636 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NYSE:WAGE opened at $38.99 on Friday. Wageworks has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

