Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Holdings Raised by Anchor Bolt Capital LP

Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,393,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,336 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises 2.4% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $33,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $991,121.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $28.95 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.22. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 50.56% and a return on equity of 92.83%. The company had revenue of $360.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.31%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

