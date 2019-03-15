Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.85 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $474.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter.

WSBF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/waterstone-financial-inc-wsbf-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-50-on-april-2nd.html.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.