Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Finning International (FTT)

2/22/2019 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/22/2019 – Finning International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$31.00.

2/22/2019 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$29.00.

2/7/2019 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

1/15/2019 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$22.46 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0899999027907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, insider Harold N. Kvisle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.65 per share, with a total value of C$54,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$453,000.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

