Weibo (WB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

“We stay with our Overweight rating on Weibo and maintain our $75 target. Positives: User engagement is still solid, and MAU/DAU reached 462mn/200mn. Weibo remains a key destination for the social media marketing budgets of global top-ranking brands, which bolstered its KA ads growth ahead of SME ads growth. Social media content saw continued improvement with MCNs doubling y/y to 2,600. Things to Monitor: SME ad revenue growth slowed to 14% y/y (vs. 35% in 3Q18) due to macro headwinds, gaming regulation and competition (more inventories). Alibaba’s disciplined marketing strategies affected Weibo’s related-party revenues, which we expect will linger into 1Q19. Yizhibo’s consolidation generated c.2ppt margin impact, based on our estimates.”,” Barclays‘s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WB. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.11.

WB opened at $61.38 on Monday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

