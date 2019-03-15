Westwater Resources (WWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,756,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 670,871 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Westwater Resources Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

