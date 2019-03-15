WEX Inc (WEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $180.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other WEX news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC raised its position in WEX by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WEX by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

