WEX Inc (WEX) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 281.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,840,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

In other WEX news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

