WH Smith (SMWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,166.00

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,166 ($28.30) and last traded at GBX 2,162 ($28.25), with a volume of 198697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,146 ($28.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WH Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($26.63), for a total value of £509,500 ($665,751.99).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

