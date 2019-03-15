Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $79,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,650,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,454,000 after buying an additional 2,030,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,183,000 after buying an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,780,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,183,000 after buying an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,268,195 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,629,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,468,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Shares of WHR opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $379,921.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

