White Standard Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (WSD)

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, White Standard has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One White Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00025952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. White Standard has a total market cap of $450,847.00 and $36,157.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00382443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.01714839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00002497 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004990 BTC.

White Standard Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. White Standard’s official website is thewhitecompanyus.com. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp.

Buying and Selling White Standard

White Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire White Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy White Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

