Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Wireless Telecom Group an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.