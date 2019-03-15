WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRW. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 256.82 ($3.36).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 221.25 ($2.89). 3,167,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.75 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 63,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.