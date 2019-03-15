Wonderfilm Media (WNDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Wonderfilm Media Corp (CVE:WNDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 83800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Wonderfilm Media in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 53.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.96.

Wonderfilm Media Company Profile (CVE:WNDR)

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. It produces independent films and television movies for global business-to-business distribution; and engages in short-term bridge production financing activities. The company is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights.

