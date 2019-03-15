Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Barrington Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of WWD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $821,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,697,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $1,577,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,300 shares of company stock worth $23,618,860. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,912,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.