World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 314.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $97.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.01 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 10.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,647,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,203,957.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 60,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,891,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,636.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,500 shares of company stock worth $10,891,075 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

