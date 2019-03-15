Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,391,326 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 15th total of 11,718,805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,707,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of XEL opened at $56.16 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,820 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,702,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,167 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 624.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,751,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,796,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,808,000 after acquiring an additional 855,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

