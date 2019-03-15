Xeros Technology Group (XSG) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s share price fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15). 701,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,784% from the average session volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

In other news, insider Paul Denney acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

