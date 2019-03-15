Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

DEUS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,792. Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/xtrackers-russell-1000-comprehensive-factor-etf-deus-plans-0-09-quarterly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.