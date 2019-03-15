Xylem Inc (XYL) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 97,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $76.50 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

